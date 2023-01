VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Deputies are looking for a car that they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash in North Eastern Vanderburgh County.

The sheriff’s office shared a photograph of the car on social media in hopes someone may recognize this white BMW.

“The sweet sedan has a front European style vanity plate reading ‘TwinTurboz,’ but now might have some damage,” says the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information on this case, contact VCSO at (812) 421-6276.