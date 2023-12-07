HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A local nonprofit is bringing some early holiday joy to a group of foster kids.

The Isaiah 1:17 House of Vanderburgh County had a trio of siblings visit on Thursday. The nonprofit says this gave it the opportunity to give the kids the Christmas they deserve, complete with wrapped presents. Isaiah 1:17 says that it enjoys showing foster children love and attention, especially during the holidays.

According to officials with the organization, “We had a young sibling set of 3 visit the house. They needed baths and new pajamas to get them settled. When one of our volunteers returned from getting happy meals (they LOVE happy meals!), the little boy ran to the door and grabbed our volunteer’s hand. He said ‘I want you to come see my room! Oh, and my sister got her hair braided just like Elsa!’ What started out as a traumatizing day, ended with them feeling safe and loved. They didn’t have to sit in a cubicle or a conference room while their caseworker found a family to take them.”

Officials ask for people to please consider a gift to the organization so it can “continue changing the way foster care begins.” People can contribute to the organization here and here.