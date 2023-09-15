HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County Solid Waste Management District has announced Tox-Away Day is coming up on September 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Civic Center parking lot by 9th and Walnut Streets.
Officials say this day offers residents a safe disposal option for household hazardous chemicals. People are asked to please load their items into their trunk or truck bed for safe unloading by workers.
The items that are allowed include:
- Motor oil and filters
- Oil based paint
- Automotive batteries and fluids
- Solvents and thinners
- Gasoline
- Antifreeze
- Rechargeable batteries
- Pesticides and herbicides
- Thermometers/mercury
- Aerosol cans
- Household cleaners
- Glues and adhesives
- Photographic chemicals
- Pool chemicals
- Fluorescent bulbs
- Pharmaceuticals
- Propane tanks
- Smoke detectors
- Fire extinguishers
- Tires
The items that are not allowed include:
- Commercial waste
- Infectious waste
- Industrial waste
- Radioactive waste
- Household batteries
- Non-rechargeable
- Explosives/ammunition
- Pressurized containers
- Appliances/electronics
- Latex paint
- Can be thrown away in regular trash when it is hard – air dry or add kitty litter or sawdust to solidify.
Officials say this day is only for Vanderburgh County households and no businesses. If people have questions they are asked to contact Vanderburgh County Solid Waste Management District at 812-436-7800.