HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County Solid Waste Management District has announced Tox-Away Day is coming up on September 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Civic Center parking lot by 9th and Walnut Streets.

Officials say this day offers residents a safe disposal option for household hazardous chemicals. People are asked to please load their items into their trunk or truck bed for safe unloading by workers.

The items that are allowed include:

Motor oil and filters

Oil based paint

Automotive batteries and fluids

Solvents and thinners

Gasoline

Antifreeze

Rechargeable batteries

Pesticides and herbicides

Thermometers/mercury

Aerosol cans

Household cleaners

Glues and adhesives

Photographic chemicals

Pool chemicals

Fluorescent bulbs

Pharmaceuticals

Propane tanks

Smoke detectors

Fire extinguishers

Tires

The items that are not allowed include:

Commercial waste

Infectious waste

Industrial waste

Radioactive waste

Household batteries Non-rechargeable

Explosives/ammunition

Pressurized containers

Appliances/electronics

Latex paint Can be thrown away in regular trash when it is hard – air dry or add kitty litter or sawdust to solidify.



Officials say this day is only for Vanderburgh County households and no businesses. If people have questions they are asked to contact Vanderburgh County Solid Waste Management District at 812-436-7800.