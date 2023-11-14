EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – The trial of the suspect in a double homicide investigation, Arthur Lee Jones IV, has completed its second day. Jones is accused of murdering Derek Johnson and Samantha Robbins in December 2021 at a home in the 1200 block of Lodge Avenue.

The Evansville Police detective who investigated the crime scene on Lodge Avenue and attended the autopsies of the victims was one of the witnesses who took the stand. In his testimony, the detective said they found projectiles in a bedroom at the scene. However, when asked by the defense if they had found any DNA evidence linking Jones to the crime scene, the detective stated that they did not.

Prosecutors also introduced surveillance video discovered from a business at the 2300 block of Covert Avenue. Another detective called to the witness stand says they believe that Jones could be identified from the video.

