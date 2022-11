VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office issued a traffic alert after three vehicles were involved in an accident.

Authorities say it happened in the area of Highway 41 and Radio Avenue this evening. According to deputies, a semi-truck was involved in the crash.

Despite the nature of the incident, we’re told no one was injured. Shortly after the accident, the northbound lane of US41 was closed while crews worked the scene. It has since re-opened.