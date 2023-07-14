HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Dr. Jason Hardgrave was named USI Interim Assistant Provost and Dr. Laurie Berry was appointed Dean of Students.

Jason Hardgrave

The University of Southern Indiana has named Dr. Jason Hardgrave as Interim Assistant Provost, effective August 1.

USI says Hardgrave has been at USI nearly 20 years, most recently serving as Chair of the History Department and as Associate Professor of History. In his role as Chair, he has guided students to success in addition to creating promotional guidelines, assessment procedures and a merit review rubric for the History Department.

“I am very pleased to welcome Dr. Jason Hardgrave as Interim Assistant Provost,” says Dr. Shelly Blunt, Interim Provost. “Dr. Hardgrave is a respected colleague with demonstrated leadership success and extensive experience with curriculum development and review, accreditation, assessment and advising. His student-centric, collaborative approach aligns with the mission of the University and will help strategically advance key initiatives and programs.”

Laurie Berry

Dr. Laurie Berry has been named Dean of Students at USI, effective July 21. Berry will report to Dr. Khalilah Doss, Vice President for Student Affairs.

USI says Berry previously served as Assistant Dean of Students and Director of Housing and Residence Life, in addition to other housing roles, at USI. Throughout her career, she has brought innovations to her work, including collaborating with Institutional Analytics to manage the contact tracing process during the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials say Berry was instrumental in expanding the use of Maxient, a conduct software platform, to support the current CARE, financial CARE, admission reviews, academic integrity and Title IX processes across campus.

“Dr. Berry has made strides in student success during her 31 years at USI, and I know she will continue to tirelessly care for and maintain our campus community’s success and wellbeing,” says Doss. “She is a passionate leader, and I am confident the University will feel the positive effects of her persistence in making sure active care of our students is priority.”