HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – EWSU has to replace a valve on Boonville New Harmony Road after a water main break occurred on Tuesday. Officials say they are closing the road for several hours again Wednesday to perform the work.

We still don’t know what caused the valve to fail near the West Boonville-New Harmony Road and St. Joseph Avenue intersection. Officials say German Township Water District customers did not experience any service interruption, therefore, a boil advisory for the service area will not be necessary.

Dispatch states they were notified at 11:49 a.m. on Wednesday about the water main break. We’re told no homes or businesses are affected yet, but EWSU would like to remind people that traffic is a big impact this main break has.