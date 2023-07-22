VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — More than 70 categories of project competitions are on display at this year’s Vanderburgh County 4-H Fair.

“Every year I walk around, and I’m just amazed by the talent we have in our county,” said Megan Hoffherr, who serves as the local 4-H Youth Development Extension Coordinator. “You can just see the passion and interest and how’ve they really grown. And it’s just cool to see.”

The categories range from food, photography, robotics and crafts which are judged.

Hoffherr says members have worked for months to hone in their skills and will ultimately master them once they leave the 4-H program.

“That’s one of our main goals is to help youth develop life skills that they’ll use ow and in the future,” Hoffherr said. “Our 4-H projects give us the opportunity to do that through their passions. You may be interested in STEM, or they may show and animal or may make cakes. There’s all kinds of opportunities that they can learn different life skills through their passion areas.”

An active 4-H member for almost ten years is Blaire Hollis, who competes in dress review and sewing.

The 16-year-old Reitz High School student says she loves 4-H which allows her to grow with those in her community.

She is working toward earning a chance to enter the State Fair in Indianapolis.

“I’m hoping that everyone can come together and maybe learn a few things for ourselves in 4-H and maybe get involved in a club,” Hollis said.

200 volunteers work with 4-H staff to assist the programs throughout the year.

They say it’s special to watch their members grow.

“We all just work together, and it’s so fun when you see a young person as they get older and older and more confident and grow new skills, and see them go to college,” Heffherr said. “It’s just really cool to see how they’ve grown in the 4-H program.”

The projects will be on display until July 29.