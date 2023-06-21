HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh Community Foundation celebrated 30 Years of Giving on June 20 at City View in Evansville.

Officials say the 30th Anniversary celebration honored the past, present and future by announcing grants to local nonprofits serving Vanderburgh County and a special matching gift opportunity. The Vanderburgh Community Foundation says at the celebration, the organization shared it recently announced award grants totaling $112,694.10 through its Community Good Grant Program.

The Vanderburgh Community Foundation says to memorialize this year, the Support and Sustain Agency Fund Matching Gift Program was created to allow nonprofits with already established agency funds a way to significantly increase their endowments. Officials say this opportunity will be available now through December 31.

(Courtesy: Vanderburgh County Community Foundation)

These grants were awarded to the following organizations:

Albion Fellows Bacon Center for computer technology to support the Survivor Advocacy Services

Ark, Inc. to support the Ark Crisis Nursery 2-Gen program

Aurora to support the Homeless Outreach and Re-Entry programs

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana for the One-to-One Mentoring program

Bread of Life Ministry for the Feeding the Hungry program

Children’s Center for Dance Education for “The Children’s Nutcracker” education video project

Easterseals Rehabilitation Center for training, education, and services addressing mental health needs in our community

Evansville Christian Life Center to support the Food Co-op

Holly’s House to support advocacy services

Little Lambs of Evansville for services to support building a community of safe and healthy children

Meals on Wheels of Evansville to support meal delivery services

Spirit of Southern Indiana to support expenses for the Spirit Cheer and Dance inclusive program

United Methodist Youth Home for the Independent Living Support for At-Risk Youth program

YWCA of Evansville for the Say YES! program

“This celebration served as a testament to the power of collaboration and the unwavering commitment citizens in Vanderburgh County have shown to making our community a better place,” said Sarah Wagner, Regional Director of Development for the Vanderburgh Community Foundation. She added, “The ability to truly impact people is given to each of us. How we utilize our time, talents, and treasure is up to us. It is a responsibility that our generous fund founders have embraced wholeheartedly.”