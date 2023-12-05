HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A proposed truck stop will not be coming to northern Vanderburgh County following the rejection of a rezoning request on Tuesday during its final reading before the County Commission.

This comes after Love’s Travel Stop presented a rezoning request with the Area Plan Commission on November 2, which was also rejected. The proposed stop would have been built at the intersection of State Road 57 and Interstate 69, which Love’s officials had claimed would provide 57 new jobs to the community.

Residents in the area have cited concerns over increased traffic light pollution and groundwater pollution.