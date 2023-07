HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The countdown is on for the start of the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fair.

The fair officially starts tomorrow, and 4-H members have been out on the fairgrounds this weekend getting everything ready and setting up their displays. Some of the projects were judged this weekend.

The Barnyard Olympics are tomorrow at 11 a.m., and all rides open at 5 p.m.

You can view the full Vanderburgh County Fair schedule here. The main events can be found here.