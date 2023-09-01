HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Health Department will perform adult mosquito control after a sample group tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Officials state this is the second positive test in Vanderburgh County this year, and so far, there have been 225 positive sample groups within 60 counties in Indiana.

The mosquito control will take place on Sunday, September 3, weather permitting from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Officials say the spraying will be within an area bound by Heinlein Road, Baumgart Road and Old Petersburg Road and includes the following subdivisions:

Fox Hollow

Edinborough

Broadlawn Estates

McCutchan Estates

MuCutchanville Court

Officials also say if weather conditions prevent competition of treatment, it will resume the next day.

The Health Department is asking residents to limit time outdoors between dawn and dusk, wear light colored clothing, pants and long sleeves when possible, use insect repellant containing DEET, Picaridin or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Plus, the department advises making sure properties are free of any standing water, emptying flowerpots, buckets, old tires, trash cans and clogged gutters and keeping grass cut and landscaping trimmed as adult mosquitoes use overgrown areas as safe places to rest.