HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Highway Department is advising motorists about a road closure.

According to officials, Old State Road will be closed between Volkman and the Vanderburgh County line for paving June 5, 6 and 7.

Officials say this road will be closed to all traffic except local and emergency vehicles from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and to expect delays, equipment and workers in the area.

Officials advise to avoid the area if possible and use caution should one have to travel through the area.

Anyone with questions should contact the Vanderburgh County Highway Department at 812-435-5777.