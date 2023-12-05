EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners are looking to award a bid to make “infrastructure improvements” to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

People close with the project say the coliseum needs mechanical and electrical replacements.

A group of veterans will hand over the lease to the county on January 1, and they say they need the county’s help to keep the space in-tact.

“We want to make sure that it doesn’t go away, and, in order to do that, we need to turn it over to somebody that’s actually going to have the funds to put into it to be built the way it should be built,” said Jerry Blake, who serves as the commander for the Vanderburgh County Veterans.

Veterans tell us they will still be the main tenant.

They say they want future generations to able to enjoy the coliseum.