HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) says it will be bringing something for people to try out at the Vanderburgh County Fair.

VCSO says “The Seatbelt Convincer” will enable passengers to experience the force generated during a five to ten mile per hour collision.

(Courtesy: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office)

VCSO says after this experience, they hope passengers will realize the value of the restraint provided by the seat belt and, deputies hope, will help people gain a new respect for the protection that seat belts can provide.