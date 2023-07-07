VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy Todd Schimmell was recognized as the Indiana School Resource Officers Association’s “School Resource Officer of the Year” on Friday.

Deputy Schimmell serves as an SRO for six schools in the county’s westside and says he likes to help students navigate through life’s teachable moments.

He says he is thankful to serve students and faculty under Sheriff Noah Robinson.

“His ability to lead and allow me to be mysef has created this thing where I’m going into classrooms,” Deputy Schimmell said. “I’m not just in there as a cop protecting the school — that is my number one goal is to protect the school, but I need to do that. I need to build relationships to do that.”

Deputy Schimmell says he’s also proud of writing and illustrating a series of books that tackle topics like bullying and personal acceptance.