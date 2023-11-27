EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Dispatch has confirmed that authorities are investigating a shots fired incident in the 1300 block of Skipping Stone Drive in Vanderburgh County.

Dispatch officials say the call for this incident came in at 8:00 p.m. Officials on the scene tell our crew that a homeowner shot someone on their property in the leg. Police say the homeowner did not know the person; that person was taken to the hospital with what police believe are non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.