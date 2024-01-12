HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Move over Hallmark, the Vanderburgh Humane Society has what your Valentine really wants — a surprise cuddle session with an adoptable animal!

The VHS’s annual Cuddlegrams fundraiser is back. For $100, your Valentine can receive roses, a personalized card, chocolates and a 30-minute session with your choice of a puppy, bunny or kitten delivered to their work or other public space.

Orders can be placed until February 10. Cuddlegrams will be delivered to your Valentine’s workplace on February 14 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Limited quantities are available and deliveries are limited to the Evansville-Newburgh area.

Anyone with questions should contact the Vanderburgh Humane Society.