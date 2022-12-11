VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Deputies say an early morning accident claimed a life in Perry Township.

On Sunday at 3:46 a.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single vehicle crash in the area of Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road.

A Nissan pickup truck was found by deputies on the side of the road with the driver trapped inside. Life saving measures were attempted, deputies say, but were unsuccessful. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

Authorities believe the driver was speeding west on Upper Mount Vernon Road when the truck left the road, struck a utility pole and was pinned against a tree.

Deputies say they are unsure at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the driver at a later time.