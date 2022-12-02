VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A fatality has occurred on Bickmeier Road.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) says on December 2, at 10:17 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14300 Bickmeier Road in reference to a death investigation. Deputies say a tree trimming service crew was working at the job site when a 41 year old male operating a skid steer backed into an outrigger.

VCSO says the male was pulling a log as he backed up and was crushed between the skid steer he was operating and an outrigger. Deputies say the Scott Township Fire Department performed life saving measures on scene but were unsuccessful in reviving the male.

The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office responded to the scene and will release the name of the deceased person at a later time. The Vanderburgh County Sheriffs Office is conducting an investigation which is ongoing.