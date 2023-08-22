HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department have identified the victim in a deadly early Tuesday morning stabbing.

The coroner has confirmed David Nalley, 50, of Boonville died at Deaconess Hospital at 3:42 a.m. after being taken by ambulance from Cherry Street in Evansville.

An autopsy has confirmed Nalley died from Mutiple Sharp Force Trauma, and the manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

Officials state the Evansville Police Department can provide updates on the investigation when they become available.