HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Women’s Fund of Vanderburgh County hosted their Annual Meeting on November 1 and awarded the 2023 Impact Grants to three local nonprofits, each of whom received a $35,000 grant.

This year’s recipients are:

Albion Fellow Bacon Center to renovate the laundry facilities at the domestic violence shelter

Holly’s House to support mental health services for abuse survivors

Youth First WCA to support the Reconnecting Youth Program in area high schools

In addition, three finalist organizations each received a $10,000 grant:

Boys and Girls Club of Evansville

Evansville Christian Life Center

Ozanam Family Shelter

“I am so pleased that, through the generous donations of Women’s Fund members, we are able to financially support the critical work of six great organizations in our community. Their work is vital to helping so many,” stated Kerrie Weinzapfel, Co-Chair of the Women’s Fund board of directors. “Through the generosity and commitment of our members, the Women’s Fund has provided nearly $1.5 million in grants since it was established in 2007.”

Officials say the Women’s Fund of Vanderburgh County is a fund of the Vanderburgh Community Foundation. The Women’s Fund focuses on the efforts of women philanthropists to create positive social change by funding projects that address current needs in the community. The mission is to improve the quality of life in Vanderburgh County by collectively funding significant grants to charitable initiatives.