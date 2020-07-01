Vanderburgh, Daviess County, KY report road closures due to high water

(WEHT) — Recent rainfall has prompted officials in Vanderburgh and Daviess Counties to close some roads due to high water.

Vanderburgh

Bixler Rd from Nisbet Rd to Frontage Rd

Mann Rd from Bixler Rd to Owensville Rd

Owensville Rd from Nisbet Rd to Baseline Rd

Nisbet Rd from Wellemeyer Rd to Bixler Rd

Wellemeyer Rd from Nisbet Rd to Baseline Rd

Outer Darmstadt from Baseline Rd to Adler Rd

Old Princeton from Schillinger Rd to Stacer Rd

Daviess Co, KY

Baird Road

Burns Road

E. Marksberry Road

E. Pettit Road

Fitts Road

Howard Lane

Iglehart Road

North Jackson Road

Redhill Maxwell Road

Sharp Road

Sutherland Road

W. Marksberry Road

W. Pettit Road

(This story was originally published on June 30, 2020)

