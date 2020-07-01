Vanderburgh, Daviess County, KY report road closures due to high water

(WEHT) — Recent rainfall has prompted officials in Vanderburgh and Daviess Counties to close some roads due to high water.

Vanderburgh

  • Bixler Rd from Nisbet Rd to Frontage Rd
  • Mann Rd from Bixler Rd to Owensville Rd
  • Owensville Rd from Nisbet Rd to Baseline Rd
  • Nisbet Rd from Wellemeyer Rd to Bixler Rd
  • Wellemeyer Rd from Nisbet Rd to Baseline Rd
  • Outer Darmstadt from Baseline Rd to Adler Rd
  • Old Princeton from Schillinger Rd  to  Stacer Rd

Daviess Co, KY

Baird Road
Burns Road
E. Marksberry Road
E. Pettit Road
Fitts Road
Howard Lane
Iglehart Road
North Jackson Road
Redhill Maxwell Road
Sharp Road
Sutherland Road
W. Marksberry Road
W. Pettit Road

(This story was originally published on June 30, 2020)

