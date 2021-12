VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) After a Perry County man requested help in moving a multitude of cats from his soon-to-be-demolished home, the Vanderburgh Humane Society helped answer the call.

They were able to take in 58 cats. They had been contacted by the Harrison County Humane Society, who had retrieved the cats initially but were unable to keep them. It’s believed there are more cats on the property.

The VHS has a total of around 360 cats currently in their care.