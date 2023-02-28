HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh Humane Society announced they will team up with Evansville Animal Care and Control to save more dogs and cats that come into their care. According to VHS, the goal is to increase the live release rate from 61% to 90% for dogs and cats entering Evansville Animal Care and Control.

Amanda Coburn of the Vanderburgh County Humane Society spoke with Shelley Kirk on Eyewitness News First at Four on Tuesday to discuss how they will use a $150,000 grant to make their goal possible. You can view their full interview in the video player above.