HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Vanderburgh Humane Society in conjunction with Evansville Animal Care & Control will be hosting a Free Microchip and Vaccine clinic on July 21 at the CK Newsome Center.

The event will feature free microchips thanks to the Best Friends Animal Society. It will also have free distemper-parvo vaccines for dogs and cats thanks to Petco (DA2PP for dogs, FVRCP for cats) with paperwork provided. The event will also have free pet food while supplies last.

There will not be rabies vaccines available. Organizers say that dogs must be leashed and cats must be kept in carriers. The event is open to Vanderburgh County residents only.