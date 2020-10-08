Vanderburgh Humane Society hosting “Fallternative Festival”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- With no Fall Festival, many organizations are facing a fundraising gap but the Vanderburgh Humane Society is hosting a “Fallternative Festival” at the shelter.

The event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. through Saturday. Volunteers will serving fried mac and cheese, fried green beans, lemon and lemonade shakeups, apple slices with caramel, banana bread muffins, and four flavors of iced coffee.

The facility will also be open for adoptions and the Happy Tails resale shop will also be open every day until Saturday. The Humane Society says it is facing a $30,000 fundraising gap.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 8, 2020)

