Vanderburgh Humane Society receives Rachael Ray Save Them All Grant to expand foster care program

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Vanderburgh Humane Society has received a $25,000 Rachael Ray Save Them All grant from national animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society. The grant will help the VHS expand their foster care program.

The funding has allowed the organization to promote a current longtime employee, Vanessa Brown, into the new full-time Foster Coordinator role. Brown will handle all foster family recruitment, onboarding, and training, and oversee the medical and socialization needs for shelter’s population of animals in foster care.

(This story was originally published on February 19, 2021)