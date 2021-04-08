Property tax bills will be going out next week in Vanderburgh County

Vanderburgh property tax bills will be going out on April 15, 2021, with due dates on or before May 10, 2021.

Ways to pay your bill at this time

Pay at the Treasurer’s drop box in front of the Civic Center @ 1 NW MLK Jr Blvd. Evansville, IN 47708

Mail to – Vanderburgh County Treasurer PO Box 77 Evansville, IN 47701

Any tri-state Old National Bank location (with your bill)

Website – engage.xsoftinc.com/Vanderburgh

Call 1-800-272-9829. Enter jurisdiction code 2405, option 1 for real estate or option 2 for personal property/mobile home

Pay in the Treasurer’s Office located @ 1 NW MLK Jr. Blvd, Evansville, IN. Room 210 of the Civic Center

(This story was originally published on April 8, 2021)