Vanderburgh ranks among U.S. counties with the worst air quality

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – The comprehensive healthcare platform Find Care used results from a Harvard study to determine Vanderburgh County is the seventh most polluted county in the country for fine particulate pollution. Coal-fired power plants are a primary source of fine particulates.

Find Care ranked the top 10 counties according to their average PM2.5 pollution from 2000 to 2016. They also mapped out the average PM2.5 pollution for all available counties. Here are the results:

  1. Orange County, California
  2. Los Angeles County, California
  3. Fresno County, California
  4. Tulare County, California
  5. Marion County, Indiana
  6. Fulton County, Georgia
  7. Vanderburgh County, Indiana
  8. Hamilton County, Ohio
  9. Jefferson County, Alabama
  10. Clayton County, Georgia

(This story was originally published on April 2, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

