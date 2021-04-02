Vanderburgh ranks among U.S. counties with the worst air quality

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – The comprehensive healthcare platform Find Care used results from a Harvard study to determine Vanderburgh County is the seventh most polluted county in the country for fine particulate pollution. Coal-fired power plants are a primary source of fine particulates.

Find Care ranked the top 10 counties according to their average PM2.5 pollution from 2000 to 2016. They also mapped out the average PM2.5 pollution for all available counties. Here are the results:

Orange County, California Los Angeles County, California Fresno County, California Tulare County, California Marion County, Indiana Fulton County, Georgia Vanderburgh County, Indiana Hamilton County, Ohio Jefferson County, Alabama Clayton County, Georgia

(This story was originally published on April 2, 2021)