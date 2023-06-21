HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Fourth of July is less than two weeks away, and many Hoosiers might have questions about what times they’re allowed to light fireworks or where they’re allowed to shoot off their projectiles. To help explain laws in Indiana, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has posted a summary of Indiana’s fireworks laws to help residents stay safe and legal this Independence Day.

According to the sheriff’s office, Indiana Code 22-11-14-6 allows residents to discharge fireworks on their property until 11 p.m.. However, on a legal holiday, fireworks may be discharged up until midnight (by statute, this includes every Sunday).

The sheriff’s office also explained that residents may only discharge fireworks on their own property, on property they have permission to use or at a special discharge location authorized by the fire department with jurisdiction. Under IC 35-45-3-2, a person who places or leaves a spent firework on the property of another person commits littering. Vanderburgh County Code 12.24.010(u) prohibits the possession or discharge of fireworks within a county maintained park. The Evansville Municipal Code also has regulations on fireworks, that you can read online here.

The release says damaging another person’s property with fireworks is punishable as a misdemeanor, and causing injury to another person with fireworks is punishable as a felony. The sheriff office also reminds the public that anyone under the age of 18 must have an adult present to possess or use fireworks.

The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District announced the July Fourth Fireworks on the Ohio display will take place at approximately 9:15 p.m. along Riverside Drive between Court Street and Cherry Street.