Vanderburgh sheriff’s deputies responding to burglary alarm discover the home is on fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) After responding to a home burglary alarm, Vanderburgh County sheriff’s deputies say they discovered the home was actually on fire.

Deputies were called to the home on Elna Kay Drive just before 9 a.m. Friday. The first deputies on scene say they saw flames and some smoke coming from the building. Firefighters were called and were able quickly put the fire out.

An overturned gasoline can was found in the garage, but that wasn’t the area of the home impacted by the fire. An official cause for the fire has not been determined.

(This story was originally published on November 27, 2020)

