HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County Commissioners Cheryl Musgrave, Justin Elpers and Ben Shoulders will present the annual “State of the County” presentation at the Evansville Rotary Club luncheon on September 5 at Old National Events Plaza.

During the presentation, commissioners will discuss topics including the American Rescue Plan Act, recreational projects, economic development opportunities and public safety improvements. Officials say road infrastructure and tourism will also be discussed.

The presentation will be held at noon, with doors opening at 10:30 a.m.. The cost to attend the luncheon will be $22, and will require registration.