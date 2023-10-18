HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Vann Park Neighborhood Association is hosting their third annual Vann Park Neighbors fest on October 21.

The festival will take place in Vann park across from Christ the King Church from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will present an opportunity to neighbors to come together and build relationships. The festival will feature a number of food trucks, artisan vendors, live music and plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy, including a children’s activity area that will include face painting, rock painting, leaf rubbing and more.

All are welcome to attend the festival free of charge, even those who don’t live in the Vann Park Neighborhood.