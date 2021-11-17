Victim identified in stabbing death investigation in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner has identified the woman who was found stabbed to death in her home on Monday.

The coroner says Kayla Warner, 23, died from an apparent stabbing. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Warner was found stabbed and unresponsive inside an apartment in the 3200 block of Vann Park Boulevard on Monday morning. A young child was also found sleeping and unharmed in the apartment.

A person of interest was detained, questioned and released. No other details have been released.