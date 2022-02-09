SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WEHT) — McLean County law enforcement officials tell us a variety of drugs were seized during a recent bust.

Officials say a search warrant was executed Tuesday night on Adams School House Road in Sacramento, Ky.

The McLean County Sheriff’s Office says items found during the search led to the arrest of 60-year-old Cindy Wood and 37-year-old John Keplinger.

Wood was charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st degree (methamphetamine), Trafficking in Marijuana over 8 ounces and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Keplinger was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.