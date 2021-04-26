Vatican reinstates Fr. Ed Bradley after accusations of sexual abuse

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The Diocese of Owensboro says The Vatican has reinstated Father Ed Bradley’s priestly faculties. The decision comes after Bradley filed an appeal with his “canonical counsel”. The Vatican has barred him from being inside a school for 5 years.

Bradley was accused of sex abuse of a minor and suspended in March 2019. After a second allegation and investigation done by a 12-person review board in April 2019 the accusations were deemed substantiated. Both allegations stem from the 1980’s.

A request was made by the Bishop to suspend Bradley permanently.

