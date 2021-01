EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Vanderburgh County Health officials say KC’s Time Out Lounge has submitted a mitigation plan, and the bar announced its grand reopening on Facebook Wednesday.

The bar was shut down by the health department on January 20 after having a concert series the weekend of January 15.

(This story was originally published on January 27, 2021)