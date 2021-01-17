VCHD looking into crowded concerts at KC’s Time Out Lounge

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) An Evansville bar is receiving backlash after a big concert Friday night drew hundreds of people. There was another concert at KC’s Time Out Lounge Saturday night.

The concert occurred despite Evansville being classified as a COVID-19 red zone, meaning the seven-day average positivity rate exceeded 15 percent or more.

According to their website, KC’s has more concerts planned for the near future.

Vanderburgh County health officials tell Eyewitness News they are aware of the concerts and are looking into it.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 17, 2021)