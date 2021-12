VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Health Department says more than 1,000 people have been tested since November 16 for syphilis and HIV.

This comes after the health department reported an outbreak of syphilis in the Evansville area. Free testing will continue at the health departments specialty HIV/STD clinic on Mulberry Street.

Community canvassing and mobile testing will resume on January 10. For more information on how to get tested, click here.