HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff is asking the public to avoid the area of Covert Avenue and Newburgh Road following a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle.

VCSO says there were two minor injuries as a result of the crash. Dispatch has confirmed with Eyewitness News that children were on the bus at the time of the crash, and both injuries were reported from people inside the bus, but they were unable to confirm if any children were injured.

