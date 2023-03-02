VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Sheriff Noah Robinson says that 33-year-old Deputy Asson Hacker passed away Thursday, March 2.

According to a press release, Deputy Hacker was participating in training when he fell ill and was rushed to Deaconess Midtown hospital by the Evansville Police Department.

“Despite the heroic lifesaving efforts of Deaconess staff, Deputy Hacker never regained consciousness,” Sheriff Robinson says in the release.

The sheriff’s office says Deputy Hacker joined the department last December and was completing his tier one basic training. He leaves behind a wife and three young children, as reported by VCSO.

The sheriff’s office asks everyone to keep the Hacker family in their thoughts and prayers. Authorities are expected to release more information on his passing soon.