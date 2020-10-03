VCSO finds unoccupied vehicle near downed telephone lines; driver apprehended

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they were searching for possibly multiple people in the area of Whispering Hills Dr. and St. Wendel Rd. after a suspected crash.

Deputies say they found an unoccupied vehicle near downed telephone lines.

The sheriff says they believe they have the driver in custody, and that person may be intoxicated.

(This story was originally published on October 3, 2020)

