EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to hold a briefing at 11 a.m. on Tuesday to review a timeline for Deputy Asson Hacker’s funeral. The sheriff’s office says Deputy Asson Hacker unexpectedly passed away after falling ill during a routine training exercise.

The Evansville Fraternal Order of Police issued a statement asking Evansville businesses and residents to lower flags to half-staff in mourning until after Hacker is laid to rest on Thursday.

