HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff sent out a Tweet about a wreck.

“South bound I 69 between US Highway 41 and Weinbach Avenue is closed due to a property damage accident. Please avoid this area.” Said the Sheriff’s Office.

Eyewitness News has learned that a semi that was heading southbound hit an abandoned car on the side of the road. The car caught fire, and the rear wheels of the semi were ripped off. No one was seriously injured, and the accident happened within half a mile of the Green River Road exit. Crews are still cleaning up the wreck at this time, and southbound I-69 between US Highway 41 and Weinbach Avenue is still closed at this time.

This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated.