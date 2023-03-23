HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man riding a dirt bike on Fendrich Golf Course early Thursday morning.

According to a release from VCSO, deputies spotted Rodney Kessler, of Evansville, riding the dirt bike just before 1:30 a.m.. A sheriff’s deputy attempted to make contact with Kessler, who authorities say fled on the bike back onto the golf course property.

A perimeter was set up around the area with assistance from the Evansville Police Department, and further resources were utilized to locate the suspect, including a drone and the Sheriff’s Office K-9 team. Kessler was located and apprehended near the wood line by the K-9 team.

Kessler was charged with resisting law enforcement, trespassing, reckless driving and multiple traffic infractions. He was transported to a hospital for medical treatment as a result of the K-9 apprehension. Authorities say his injuries were non-life threatening.