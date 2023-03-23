HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant on Austin Ousley on Thursday for the murder of Shawn Wildt and the attempted murder of Chad Wildt.

According to VCSO, Shawn and Chad Wildt went to an unoccupied house owned by their family after trail cameras alerted them to Ousley and a juvenile were trespassing at the home. Ousley allegedly shot the two brothers with a handgun when confronted outside. He was found behind a Rural King later that night with a self-inflected gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office says they have been monitoring Ousley’s condition, and say his recovery has progressed sufficiently for him to be taken into custody.

This is a developing story.