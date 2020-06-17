Vectren announces plan to add renewable energy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Vectren has announced a plan to add renewable energy to its portfolio. The company says it could save customers more than $300 million over time.

According to state law, utility companies must provide an updated plan every three years. Vectren’s new 20-year plan includes closing three coal burning stations and adding renewable energy sources.

One coal generating station will remain open, which is the FC Culley power plant in Warrick County.

The plan includes more solar and wind power within the next four years. Environmental advocates say they see some progress from the energy company, however, the Sierra Club says there are still more improvements that need to be made.

“This plan replaces coal with more renewable energy so thats really good, but I dont think that they have a sufficient reason to put more money into their remaining coal plant and force customers to pay to keep burning coal at that coal plant that they dont need,” said Sierra Club Senior Campagin Representative Wendy Bredhold.

According to Vectren officials as quoted by our media partner The Courier and Press, the $320 million in customer savings will come from a mix of tax credits and the lower cost of operating renewable energy

(This story was originally published on June 17, 2020)

