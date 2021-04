EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) — Vectren announced Sunday it is working a large power outage. This outage has caused several traffic lights throughout Evansville to go out.

Intersections without functioning traffic lights should be treated as a four way stop.

Vectrens says it does not currently have information on the outage or an estimated time when the power will be restored.

(This story was originally published on April 18, 2021)