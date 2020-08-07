Vectren sending employees to help with hurricane recovery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Vectren announced it is sending 10 employees to help in the recovery from Hurricane Isaias.

The employees are expected to arrive in New York Sunday morning and will join more than 70 other employees from CenterPoint Energy to restore power. Vectren says this is the first time full-time employees have been called to assist since Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Vectren has also sent 60 other contractors to assist northeast utilities.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 7, 2020)

